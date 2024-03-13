Where to get the best Guinness in town for St Patrick's Day

Live music and pints of Guinness will be flowing at venues across Orange on Sunday in celebration of St Patrick's Day.
Often celebrated with kitschy bright green shamrocks, green clothes and leprechauns the day has become a celebration of Irish heritage and culture.
In Ireland it is a national holiday celebrated on March 17 each year.
Traditionally it was a feast day that celebrated St Patrick and the arrival of Christianity to Ireland.
In Orange a number of venues will celebrate the day with Irish drinks and live music.
Andy O'Donnell will perform live from 3.30pm to 6.30pm, there will be Guinness on tap and giveaways at the Gladstone Hotel on Sunday.
The Greenhouse is also hosting St Paddy's Weekend on the Rooftop at The Greenhouse on both Saturday and Sunday.
The K'Noath Band will perform live on Saturday night from 6.30pm and Andrew Drummond will play live on Sunday from noon.
Guinness pints will also be served from a pop-up Irish bar and there will be 'Irish specials' throughout the weekend.
The Metropolitan Hotel will also celebrate the event on Sunday.
The pub has Guinness on tap. There will be a sale on Irish whiskey and Guiness. The pub will also sell Guiness merchandise on the day.
At the Oriana, a St Patrick's Day Bottomless Brunch will be held at The Summer Kitchen on Sunday, March 17 from noon to 4pm
