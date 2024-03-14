Serene retreat only 20 minutes from town with plenty of options

7 BED | 3 BATH | 4 CAR
Situated less than 20 minutes from Orange, this remarkable property offers a blend of comfort, style and functionality.
1174 Ophir Road is a place where lifestyle meets tranquility.
Spread across a sprawling 39.50 hectares, this unique home is surrounded by beautiful established trees and gardens.
The home consists of three large bedrooms and generous living areas, perfect for a family looking for a comfortable abode.
The expansive outdoor area provides the perfect backdrop for relaxation and entertainment, while the separate studio offers endless possibilities - a home office, an artist's retreat, or a guest suite.
With ample rainwater storage and accommodation for four cars, this property is not just beautiful but also practical.
The huge shed with three-phase power and a large studio is perfect for someone looking to run a business from home.
With a wood fire and reverse cycle air conditioning, the property is comfortable in all seasons.
If you're looking for a home that offers the best of both worlds - a serene retreat from the hustle and bustle of city life and easy access to all the amenities of Orange - then look no further than this remarkable property at 1174 Ophir Road.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.