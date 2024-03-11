Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News
The Great Divide

'Visionary project' thrown on the floor: 'City-centric' Labor canned for highway axing

MW
By Matt Watson
Updated March 11 2024 - 1:13pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The demise of the Great Western Highway upgrade planned under the previous Coalition state and federal governments shows Labor's "city-centric attitude".

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Matt Watson

Deputy editor

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.