Ute rolls 10 times in 'high speed' crash as Great Western Highway closed in both directions

The Great Western Highway has been closed in both directions with a man due to be airlifted to hospital following a crash.
The single vehicle crash took place near Pikes Lane, Mount Lambie, between Lithgow and Bathurst at around 11.15am on March 7.
Emergency services were called to the scene, with a spokesman for NSW Ambulance service confirming multiple crews were in attendance.
"The ute was travelling westbound, rolled approximately ten times and is on its roof. The whole highway is blocked," the spokesman said of what was described as a "high speed" crash.
"One patient, a man in his 60s, has been treated for head and neck injuries."
As of 12.10pm, a Careflight helicopter was on its way to the scene of the one vehicle crash. The patient is expected to be airlifted to a hospital in Sydney.
A statement from Live Traffic NSW has asked people travelling in the direction of the crash to allow extra time and exercise caution through the area.
NSW Police has also been contacted for comment.
This story will be updated with more information as it comes to light.
