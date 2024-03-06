Central Western Daily
Home/Video/Entertainment

Meet the Condobolin farmer poised to find a wife on popular TV series

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
March 6 2024 - 3:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A young man from the central west town of Condobolin is among five new farmers looking for love on national television.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Falson

Sarah Falson

Journalist, ACM

Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Entertainment

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.