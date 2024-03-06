Meet the Condobolin farmer poised to find a wife on popular TV series

A young man from the central west town of Condobolin is among five new farmers looking for love on national television.
The hit reality TV series, Farmer Wants a Wife, is back with a new season, beginning after Easter 2024.
Dustin, 26 years old, will be looking for the type of love that lasts.
"I'm looking for a partner for the rest of my life," Dustin said on the series preview.
The women who will be starring in the show haven't been revealed yet, but there are hints at least one of them will be "taking in breathtaking sunsets with farmer Dustin".
This year's farmers are:
There have been nine marriages and 26 Aussie kids as a result of Farmer Wants a Wife since it began 17 years ago.
In 2023, the central west had another famous farmer, Farmer Andrew Coleman, who lived a real life fairy tale when contestant Claire Saunders came to live on his farm in Narromine.
The pair declared their love for each other early on in the season, leaving the program, and remained together.
The new season of Farmer Wants a Wife will be hosted by Samantha Armytage and co-host Natalie Gruzlewski, and will begin after Easter on Channel 7 and 7plus.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.