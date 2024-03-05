Councillors vote on regional pride festival following calls for cancellation

A regional NSW LGBTQIA+ festival will go ahead as planned this month after a motion was put forward to cancel it.
The fate of the planned Rainbow Festival was decided at Orange City Council on Tuesday night. Cheers echoed through chambers when majority of councillors voted against Cr Kevin Duffy's motion to pull support for the festival.
The meeting at the Civic Centre chambers on Byng Street, was the largest in recent memory with approximately 200 people attending and 26 registered speakers.
Screens in the Civic Centre theatre foyer broadcasted the meeting for the overflowing crowd. Police attended to assist with crowd control.
The Rainbow Festival will run over three days from March 22, the Rainbow Festival and aims to recognise and engage LGBTQIA+ residents through a range of events.
A motion to pull all support and funding was revealed by councillor Kevin Duffy last week.
It followed a weeks-long campaign by the Orange Christian Alliance. About a dozen members have attended the last two council meetings to protest.
Spokesperson Kris Dhillon has so far declined invitations to speak to ACM.
