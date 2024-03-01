From South Africa to historic Mayfield: What's Charlie's favourite wine?

Winemakers in the press
Who: Charles Simons, Viticulturist
Where: Mayfield Vineyard
Charles is a qualified viticulturist who studied at Stellenbosch University in South Africa. He has extensive experience having worked across South Africa (Kanonkop and Beyerskloof), USA (Du Mol wines, Pisoni wines), New Zealand (Craggy Range), Germany (Weingut Hammel) before moving to Australia and working with Philip Shaw and Printhie Wines.
In 2021 Charles joined with John and Bec Eastham to reinvigorate the historic Mayfield property and vineyard.
The new wines have received acclaim, with their 2022 Mayfield 'Block 14' Chardonnay awarded the Trophy for the Best NSW/ACT Chardonnay at the 2023 Melbourne Royal Wine Awards.
I initially planned a career in broadacre farming. While studying at university, I completed several subjects related to viticulture which opened my mind to a new career. The thought of working in vineyards across the world ignited my love of travel and wine, and so my focus shifted to viticulture. It has enabled me to work in New Zealand, Germany, South Africa, and USA before settling in Orange.
Mayfield is one of Orange's historic properties. Our Cellar Door is in the original schoolhouse which was built in the early 1900s. We have recently added a new deck which offers visitors a unique and breathtaking view over the lake and vineyard. It really is the perfect setting to enjoy our wines are learn of the beauty and history of this special place.
My favourite wine is our Mayfield 'Block 14' Chardonnay, it's a wine that both Joh and Bec Eastham and myself are very proud of and represents the absolute pinnacle of what we are trying to achieve on our very special piece of soil.
I would recommend our 'Backyard' Riesling. It's a light, refreshing and aromatic style of wine. It is also a relatively low alcohol style. It has lovely fruit sweetness and so can be enjoyed on its own or with spicy dishes like curries, anything with Chili or fresh sashimi with a hit of wasabi.
Our wines are a harmonious partnership between the grape growing and winemaking. We strive to showcase the Orange region, our soil, and the purity of our fruit. We produce true single vineyard wines in our unique Orange style (excellent fruit concentration and crisp acidity), following sustainable practices with minimal intervention. Our winemaking changes from year to year based on the vintage and how mother nature presents the fruit. The common thread is elegance, refinement, and vivacity.
Come and visit us at our historic schoolhouse cellar door (we are not far out of town) and be treated to a great wine tasting experience tasting with the highlight being our award winning wines (Trophy for the Best Chardonnay NSW and ACT - Royal Melbourne Wine Show)
The Mayfield cellar door is open Thursday to Sunday 11am to 5pm.
