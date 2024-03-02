Group 11 surprise packets facing player exodus

The Nyngan Tigers are likely to hand the keys to a one of the club's rising stars after a number of off-season departures.
It's been a difficult summer for the Tigers up to this point, with a number of players who starred during their run to last year's Peter McDonald Premiership finals series making moves away.
The halves and the forward pack looks particularly depleted just two months out from round one, but there's no sign of panic in the Bogan Shire.
While the club remains on the hunt for a number of signings - particularly in the forwards - there is excitement about more young players stepping up.
The club has a particularly high opinion of Will Black, who will be one to watch after finishing the top try-scorer in the Tom Nelson Premiership under 18s competition last year.
The 19-year-old is a Western Rams junior representative and is likely to get the first crack at the halfback's jersey in first grade this year. Black is set to be partnered by versatile 23-year-old Jak Jeffrey, who already has a wealth of first grade experience.
Harry Hammond and Braith Boyd got a taste of first grade last season and can expect more minutes in the forward pack while Jeffrey, Terry Ryan and Aidan Bermingham will all be expected to take the next step this year.
The Tigers' junior system has come on in leaps and bounds in the last decade and a number of youngsters have already moved into the senior ranks.
"That's been our hope for the last couple of years, keeping as many of those as we could and keep playing them," Tigers president Glenn Neill said.
"That was the way forward and we think it still is and it's good to have those experienced heads alongside them."
While captain-coach James Tuitahi remains and will be vital for those youngsters, the club has lost a wealth of experience in recent months.
Influential halves Josh Merritt and Mason Williams have left for Bathurst Panthers and Wellington respectively and leave huge boots to fill.
Boom youngster Cale Dunn - who finished second on the competition's try-scoring charts last season - has decided to take a year off footy while Fletcher Hunt could stay in Newcastle as he's currently playing for the Knights' SG Ball side.
On top of that, reliable first grade performers Loma Atuau and Ash Widders have also departed the club.
"I say that you don't panic until the season has started because you never know who's going to turn up. Things can change at any stage," Neill said.
The club president added there were no hard feelings towards any of the players who have departed the Tigers and he wished them luck for the season ahead.
The situation of having to replace key players isn't a new one for Neill the Tigers and attracting newcomers to the far west often a real battle.
The committee has been trying since September to nail players down but the Tigers have proven in the past they're happy to work until the June 30 cut-off date to sign players.
Last year, right before the deadline, Nyngan announced the signing of former NRL player and Samoan international Con Mika, who they hope to have back again in 2024.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.