Frocks and Fillies: See who was at Ladies Day at the races

Towac Racecourse was awash with colour on Saturday when Racing Orange celebrated their annual Ladies Day.
Ladies (and everyone else) were invited to enjoy a day a day at the tracks.
An exciting Fashions on the Field was hosted by CosMedic Collective and entertainment was provided by DJ Dave O'Hara and Mickey Pye.
It was a beautiful day for racing after rain late in the week, the sky was clear and the temperature was in the mid-30s.
Central Western Daily photographer Carla Freedman took a few happy snaps of the people at the track.
