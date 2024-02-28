'You made a bad mistake,' magistrate tells teacher who grabbed student's jumper

A TEACHER who grabbed a student by his hooded jumper in front of a class has been spoken of as a "role model for children" during a court appearance.
Guillermo Requena, 31, of George Street, Bathurst, pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on January 30, 2024 to common assault.
Police documents before the court said Requena was teaching a health class at a high school in Bathurst at about 2.30pm on May 1, 2023 when the victim in the matter took a basketball and began to walk away.
Requena followed the victim and grabbed his hooded jumper.
The victim then spun around.
Requena went to Bathurst Police Station at about 7.45pm on June 1, where he was arrested in relation to the assault.
While in police custody, he admitted to grabbing the victim's jumper, and said he did it to get the child's attention.
Solicitor Tayla Regan told the court that while the incident happened in front of other children, "it was very short-lived and wasn't pre-planned".
"The child was disrupting the class with a basketball. In Mr Requena's attempt to stop the child from leaving, he grabbed their clothing," Ms Regan said.
"It was inappropriate."
Requena's work as a teacher, lifesaver, tennis coach and tutor were put to the court by Ms Regan as a testament to her client being a "role model for children".
"You made a bad mistake. A nearly 13-year-old boy is prime position for being difficult. I understand that, but much is expected of a person in that position," Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said.
With the belief Requena would not be back before the court, Ms Ellis placed him on a 12-month conditional release order (without conviction).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.