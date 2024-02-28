How to celebrate International Women's Day in Orange and the Central West

Those wanting to celebrate International Women's Day on March 8 are spoilt for choice this year. There are so many events in Orange and further afield.
Author and motivational speaker Jessica Hickman will be joined by Doves and Dimes Dance Academy and The High Tones 2 on Thursday March 7 to celebrate International Women's Day. This event is at the Greenhouse and certain to be a hit. Hopefully, you secured tickets, because it is sold out. This event is in partnership with Orange City Council, Housing Plus and Newmont.
Breakfast: Business owner Amy van de Ven is in conversation with Kristy Withers. Kristy is the founder of Incy Interiors, her boutique venture has blossomed into a global sensation. The breakfast goes from 7am to 9am at Quest, Orange. The tickets are sold out.
During the Day: Rising on International Women's Day is a special performance by Ensemble Trivium as a part of the Orange Chamber Music Festival. The Ensemble includes three of the world's most celebrated female composers and an address by local woman Helen Miller. The event is at Hazelhome Garden & Events from 9am. Catered by Racine. Get your ticket here
At night: Head out to See Saw Cellar door where you'll enjoy Wine and Music Mosaic, a collaboration with The Orange Regional Conservatorium. This evening promises to be an incredible evening of talented female musicians and each set is thoughfully paired with a See Saw wine.
"It's a perfect blend of artistic expression and sensory delight, all in honour of women."
Tickets include a local grazing box and a glass of Prosseco on arrival. Details here.
Be a part of The Catch-Up International Women's Day special edition by sending an appreciation note to an important woman in your life. Find the form here.
Mel Hamilton, Soul Food Depot, and Kate Wade, One More Event, have teamed up to start a conversation with some of the most influential women in the Central West on Friday, March 8.
Event director Kate Wade said the inaugural event aims to illustrate the influence of women and their deserved seat at the table.
Hosted by Rachel Viant, Dubbo, guest speaker Zoe Marshall, Sydney, will be joined by a panel of regional women including Gimme Store founder Lydia Kirkland, Sydney, photographer Alicia Frail, Dubbo, Mummabe founder Caroline Maxwell, Narromine, and Mann Power founder Emily Mann, Orange.
Western Rural Connect, a non-for-profit social organisation, aims to unite, inspire and acknowledge business women in the Central West on Saturday, March 9.
Held at Down The Lane, Dubbo, the event will feature guests speakers Bronnie Taylor MLC and Suncorp Central NSW district manager Jenny Taylor.
Founder of The Catch Up, Grace Ryan, Orange, will also run a business panel with bush designer Kate Banks, Collie, and Dubbo business owners, Rachel Ferdinand and Errin Williamson.
All are invited to attend an afternoon dedicated to celebrating women who enrich the Dubbo community at the CommBank Local Ladies Lunch, Sunday March 3.
Dubbo Regional Council and The Exchange have partnered to recognise the strength, resilience and accomplishments of local women.
The event aims to acknowledge the remarkable contributions of women in the Dubbo region to inspire and empower others.
Attendees have also been invited to nominate a local woman who they believe deserves to be celebrated at the event.
Prior to celebrating the event at The Old Dubbo Gaol, welcome drinks will kick off at The Exchange Clocktower at 12pm.
To purchase tickets or for more information visit The Exchange or Dubbo Regional Council on Facebook or Instagram.
