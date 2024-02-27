Central Western Daily
Home/News/Health
Health

Fears vital health unit will shift to Orange during major redevelopment

MW
By Matt Watson
February 28 2024 - 10:52am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Paul Toole has asked for an assurance the Panorama Clinic specialist mental health unit won't be moved to Orange for two years during the upcoming Bathurst Hospital redevelopment.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Matt Watson

Deputy editor

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.