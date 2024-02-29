Extraordinary career of Donna Riles .... and why new con is a 'huge boon'

Donna Riles was sent to teach music in Orange fresh out of uni. Four decades later, she's still here.
Over an extraordinary career, the community leader has taught at Canobolas High and overseen "enormous growth" at the Conservatorium.
"It's been a long journey in music education for me," she told the Central Western Daily at a recognition ceremony this month.
"Having come to Orange ... as a secondary music teacher, and now to finish a long and very rewarding career in music education at the Orange Regional Conservatorium has been a real honour."
Ms Riles was sent to Orange by the NSW Department of Education after finishing her degree at the Sydney Conservatorium.
Over the past decades, she has been integral in the push for a new multi-million dollar con in Orange.
Work kicked off this year with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in attendance.
"I'm most looking forward to our community continuing to see the value of music, the engagement with it, to play in it, sing in it, and increase engagement," she said.
"The new building will afford that growth and opportunity, and also attract national and international visiting artists.
"To have those sort of opportunities is going to be a huge boon."
In a speech to NSW Parliament last year, Member for Orange Phil Donato recognised the stellar career.
"Orange is on the cusp of a new age in musical tuition and performance with its proposed $32 million state-of-the-art regional hub for music .... Donna has been instrumental in making that happen," he said.
"Since joining the 'Con' over 10 years ago she has nurtured enormous growth in musical education in Orange, striving to make it accessible to everyone - to the point the Con's home in Hill Street is bursting at the seams with 1,900 students.
"I thank her for her amazing commitment to the growth of musical expertise and wish her well."
