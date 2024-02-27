Teen taken to hospital with head injury after being hit by car

A teenager has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car on Wednesday morning.
At about 8.20am on February 28, NSW Ambulance Service were called in relation to the incident in Forbes Road near the corner of Sieben Drive.
Two crews were sent and a 14-year-old boy was treated on scene by paramedics for a head injury.
A spokeswoman for NSW Ambulance said the boy was then transported to Orange Hospital.
The severity of the injuries were not readily available.
The female driver was subject to a roadside breath test, which returned a negative result.
Officers attached to Central West Police District have commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
