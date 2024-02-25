New high-speed electric car chargers under construction in Orange CBD

New high-speed electric car chargers are under construction in the Orange CBD.
Foundations for at least six Tesla "Superchargers" have been laid at the Village car park off Summer Street.
The plugs will be compatible with all vehicle types, and capable of providing about 300 kilometres of range in 15 minutes.
Tesla Model 3 owner Granton Smith believes the installation will attract more people to Orange.
"I think it's fantastic to see," he told the Central Western Daily this week.
"It's gonna be great for all the businesses around there because people are going to stop there from far and wide when they're traveling through."
It's unclear when the chargers will open. Four of the six are now standing.
"There's a bit of a bit of a competition among local owners to be the first one to plug in and use it so we'll certainly be checking every day," Mr Smith said.
They will join two NRMA high-speed plugs at the Civic Theatre. Orange City Council has previously said it plans to build additional fast-chargers.
More than 300 electric cars are registered in the Orange LGA, according to government data.
"In Cabonne Shire it's in the dozens ... Orange is really leading the way," Mr Smith said.
