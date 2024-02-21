'Just plain common sense': House bullet train in Orange, says Donato

This week I visited Orange Life Pharmacy in The Village for their first Bub Hub gathering for 2024.
It was great to meet some of the mums and bubs, along with guest speakers and pharmacy staff for this unique and informative get-together.
Professional presenters from a number of local organisations discuss with mums' mental health services, support, kids' health and self-care for mums. It's also great for mums and their babies to meet, share information and experiences, and foster connections.
The next free Mums and Bubs event will be held at 10am on Tuesday, March 26, 2024. For more information contact Alex Wood on 6362 1009.
Improved passenger rail services for Orange remains an issue of high priority for our community.
More than 10,000 of you signed a petition for it, which I tabled on behalf of the Orange Rail Action Group and debated in NSW Parliament back in 2019.
I've kept the issue current and in the sights of the NSW Government.
While in parliament recently I asked Minister for Regional Transport and Roads the Hon Jenny Aitchison MP the status of her government's consideration for extending the bullet passenger rail service to Orange and stabling the train here - which is just plain common sense.
At present these trains are stabled overnight at Lithgow and travel empty at the start of each day to Bathurst, and empty again when it returns to Lithgow after dropping off passengers to Bathurst.
Orange has unused rail infrastructure which could be upgraded, at a relatively minor cost in the scheme of things.
At present there are two daily return bullet passenger trains which service Bathurst, providing seamless connectivity to and from Sydney.
Based on passenger statistics recently published in the media, these services have ample room for more passengers which could be filled by people seeking the access this service at both Orange and Blayney.
I am encouraged with the talks I have had with the minister. The proposal is being actively considered, meaning that making the bullet go further is no longer a long shot.
Are you tired of burning the midnight oil and madly scurrying to submit a grant application in the hope of funding your local sporting club or community group, only to find out you've been unsuccessful?
You're not on your own - I hear this routinely from many frustrated grant applicants.
To help remedy this I will be hosting a free grant writing workshop which will be run by professional grant writer Keith Whelan, aka The Grants Guy, to help you achieve increased chances of success on your next grant application.
The comprehensive three-hour grant writing workshop will be held in Orange Ex-Services Club's Greenhouse Function Room, 231-243 Anson Street Orange, commencing 6pm sharp on Wednesday, March 27, 2024.
Positions for this workshop are strictly limited to organisations based in the Orange electorate, and a maximum of two representatives from each organisation can attend due to seating limitations.
There will be limited spots, so get in quick to reserve your place.
Free refreshments will be served for participants.
To book your place at this unique and informative event, contact my office either by email orange@parliament.nsw.gov.au or phone 6362 5199.
