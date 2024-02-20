MIND YOUR BUSINESS | Cafe by day and restaurant by night at Byng Street

A popular Orange cafe is throwing open its doors for dinner following the successful re-introduction of Byng Street Nights.
Byng Street Local Store re-launched Byng Street Nights on Valentines Day with plans for the evening dining to continue.
The eatery's owner Jeremy Norris said it was an initiative the business has been considering "for a long time".
"We did it pre-COVID, we had a thing called supper club which is a set menu and we were only doing that two nights a week," Mr Norris said.
"Then COVID happened."
Mr Norris said the Byng Street Nights are now taking place from Wednesday to Saturday each week.
"We're giving everyone a linen napkin and we're decanting wine at the table and it's proper restaurant service with a little menu that changes every week," Mr Norris said.
"The feedback's been great..
"We're changing the menu every week, it's a small menu but it's very affordable.
"A lot of people said they thought it was a bit too cheap but we've had some great comments on Facebook saying that the service is amazing and the food is great."
The menu for the week from Wednesday, February 21 includes seaweed zucchini fritters with ponzu dipping sauce; crispy pork belly with tamarind sauce; salt and pepper soft shell crab; salmon pastrami with celeriac remoulade; tomato and nectarine salad with burrata and toasted hazelnuts; and beef shin ragu with pappardelle. The beef ragu and a cheese plate are the only menu items costing more than $20.
Dietary requirements are also considered.
"The idea is that we keep the price down and encourage people to come every week rather than just going to a restaurant for a special occasion," Mr Norris said.
"We want it to be the neighbourhood restaurant that people visit regularly."
The restaurant will be open from 5pm until 10pm with dinner service starting at 6pm.
Those who arrive before dinner service can have a drink or enjoy a cheeseboard or a variety of "little nibbles" that are available before 6pm.
Byng Street Local Store does have a booking link on its website and social media but walk ins are also welcome.
The old travelator at Orange City Centre has been removed and a new one is expected to be up and running in coming weeks.
The side taking customers up from the carpark to the shops has been out of action for several months and bollards were put in place before Christmas to restrict who could walk up it.
While work is underway on installing a new travelator customers are being directed to use the car park ramp or alternate entrances in Summer and Anson streets while the work is underway.
The Summer Street entrance can be accessed from the carpark via Post Office Lane.
The project is currently on track and works are expected to be completed before Easter.
