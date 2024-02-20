Meet Paris: The young woman who broke a 40-year drought for Orange

Draped in her distinctive orange sash, Paris Capell will make history as the first Orange Young Woman in four decades to grace the finals at the Sydney Royal Easter Show.
Joining just two other Orange Young Women to have ever advanced to Sydney, Miss Capell said she is excited ahead of the opportunity to represent her region on the centre stage.
"It's been many, many years since Orange has gone through to Sydney, so it's really great to put Orange back on the agenda," Miss Capell said.
"And I love being the only one with an orange sash, it's such a good conversation starter."
Tess Crossley, one of Miss Capell's mentors and former Orange Young Woman, empahsised the rarity of her achievement, stating that only in 1963 and 1986 had another Orange Young Woman progressed to Sydney.
Ms Crossley said she couldn't contain her emotions after hearing Paris' name announced as a contender for the next round.
"I couldn't stop crying and I looked to her table and her sister was bawling her eyes out and the rest of the family were all trying not to cry too," Ms Crossley said.
"It just puts a spotlight on Orange that we haven't seen in almost 40 years."
The final at the Royal Easter Show is an intensive week-long event, featuring interviews, a judging dinner, and an on-stage interview to select the New South Wales Young Woman.
Miss Capell said the interviews involve discussions on the agricultural challenges faced across NSW.
She said she views the interviews as an opportunity to meet with industry leaders and to "table some of the issues impacting the Orange region."
"In a 30 kilometre radius of Orange we have wine, we have horticulture, viticulture, broad-acre farming and livestock, so there's so many industries to go and represent," she said.
"We produce such amazing quality produce, which is what the Sydney Royal Easter show is all about highlighting."
While Miss Capell represents Orange at a larger stage, the competition for the Orange Show Society's 2024 Young Woman is ongoing, with applications still being accepted.
The competition aims to present an ambassador for young women in the Orange region, someone who is deeply involved with the Orange community and possesses knowledge on the agricultural issues impacting the area.
Ms Crossley said the name of the competition, Orange Young Woman, was changed from Orange Showgirl around four years ago due to its connotations towards beauty contests and pageants.
"There's this misconception that the event was a beauty contest, but it never has been," Ms Crossley said.
"We've had young ladies, from all different walks of life, all different body types, all different hair styles coming into this competition, and it's just incredible.
"The winner is whoever is going to be the best ambassador."
Encouraging young women to participate in the Orange Young Woman Competition, the 2023 winner, Miss Capell emphasises its value in personal and professional development, regardless of the outcome.
"I highly encourage women to apply because it's such a great experience and you get such amazing mentorships and opportunities out of the program," Miss Capell said.
Additionally, Orange has introduced the Rural Achiever Award, recognising individuals from agricultural backgrounds aged 20-30.
Available to both young men and women it further broadens opportunities for recognition and growth within the Orange community.
