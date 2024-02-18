Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News
Our People

'I love helping people': Firefighting super mum ready to reach great heights

MW
By Matt Watson
February 18 2024 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Genevieve Goodwin's motivation for taking part in an upcoming charity challenge is the same as her motivation for becoming a firefighter.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Matt Watson

Deputy editor

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.