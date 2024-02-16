Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Footy Multimedia
Watch

'It's a bit of fun': NRL great addresses CYMS signing rumours

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
February 16 2024 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It would have been one of the biggest signings in Western rugby league.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020. If you've got a story feel free to flick me a message tom.barber@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.