Finley shooting for the stars after swapping farm life for university

Finley Shephard wants to make a difference during his life.
Whether that be on a farm, in a classroom or the world of business, the Lidster teenager has his sights set high.
Having graduated from high school in 2023, he had initially hoped to study business at university.
"I've always wanted to do business and agriculture," Mr Shephard, who spent his life living on a farm said.
"In the last couple of years I figured out that I don't necessarily want to go straight into ag, so why not try the city scene, go to Sydney, study business and then I could do ag later if I wanted to."
But when Mr Shephard's grade didn't quite meet the mark for his ideal degree, he had to quickly shift gears.
After exploring different options, he settled on a Bachelor of Economics majoring in marketing and management and wound up being accepted to study at the University of Sydney.
But that's not the end of the student's journey, with a plan to transfer into a business degree after one year and take his new-found marketing knowledge with him.
And if that wasn't enough already, the former Kinross student then planned on doing a post-grad teaching degree.
"I had a wonderful experience in high school," Mr Shephard said.
"I was given lots of opportunities, lots of areas to work with and I loved seeing what my teachers were doing and thought I would love to do that as well."
To help in these lofty endeavours, the university student was a recent recipient of a scholarship to live and study at St Andrew's College, located within Sydney Uni.
The scholarship will provide support for his college expenses, encompassing accommodation, meals, and academic assistance.
Mr Shephard was "thrilled" when he received the news and planned to pay it forward throughout his life.
"If I could thrive in the opportunity I've been given, I want to give that same opportunity to people in the future," he added.
"I hope to one day become someone who opens doors and creates opportunities for future generations."
"This inner ambition to go to uni is now in place."
