Central Western Daily
Home/News/Court & Crime
Breaking

Motorcyclist dies in fatal overnight crash

Grace Ryan
By Grace Ryan
Updated February 15 2024 - 10:08am, first published 8:04am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A generic photo of a NSW Ambulance. Picture is from file
A generic photo of a NSW Ambulance. Picture is from file

A man has died in a motorcycle crash in the Central West on Wednesday night.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Ryan

Grace Ryan

Deputy Editor

Deputy Editor at the Central Western Daily, Orange. You'll mostly find me tinkering in social media and newsletters. Working hard to get our stories in front of your eyes.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.