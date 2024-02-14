Motorcyclist dies in fatal overnight crash

A man has died in a motorcycle crash in the Central West on Wednesday night.
A motorcycle left the road and hit a tree on Lachlan Street in Cowra according to NSW Police Reports.
The rider has been identified as a 24-year-old male. NSW Paramedics attended the crash, however the rider died at the scene.
A crime scene was established and police from Chifley Police District are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.
A report will be prepared for the Coroner.
