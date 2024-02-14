Central Western Daily
Home/News/Court & Crime
Exclusive

Magistrate taken to hospital after being hit by a car outside courthouse

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
Updated February 14 2024 - 1:17pm, first published 12:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A photo of NSW Ambulance and NSW police cars. Pictures are from file.
A photo of NSW Ambulance and NSW police cars. Pictures are from file.

A magistrate that was hit by a car outside a Central West court house was taken to hospital for minor injuries.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ciara Bastow

Ciara Bastow

Senior Journalist

Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.