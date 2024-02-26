Central Western Daily
Home/Community
Our Places

Wolaroi House: Looking back at how a grand old mansion became a school

Tanya Marschke
By Tanya Marschke
February 26 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Hidden by mature trees and set at the top of the hill at Kinross Wolaroi School is one of Orange's grand old mansions.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tanya Marschke

Tanya Marschke

Journalist

I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.