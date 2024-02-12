There's a $200m hospital shake up at Bathurst: See the first pictures

New designs for the $200 million Bathurst Hospital redevelopment have been released ahead of a fresh round of community consultation sessions.
Meanwhile, the NSW Government says a "State Significant" development application is expected to be lodged later this year for the redevelopment before construction starts in 2025.
The new images for the mammoth project show multi-level buildings at the planned Mitre Street main entrance and an open, light Mitre Street main entrance foyer.
The $200 million redevelopment was announced in mid-2022, a masterplan was unveiled in February the next year and Member for Bathurst Paul Toole, whose NSW Coalition lost government in March 2023, has made clear that he will be keeping the pressure on NSW Labor to ensure the project lives up to its promise.
In terms of the latest images of the planned redevelopment, Minister for Regional Health Ryan Park said the schematic design showcases the modern health facilities that will include a new and expanded emergency department, new main entry on Mitre Street and improved access to greenspace.
He said there will also be expanded maternity services alongside a new modern non-acute mental health inpatient unit (Panorama House).
He said there will also be improvements to inpatient, outpatient and community health services, operating theatres, cardiology services and a new integrated paediatrics zone, alongside a planned expansion to Daffodil Cottage.
Mr Park said the hospital design has been informed by extensive feedback from health professionals, staff, patients, Aboriginal community representatives and the Community Reference Group.
As well as the new Mitre Street front entrance, he said the Howick Street entrance will be retained and there will be "improved parking" on the surrounding streets.
Locals are being invited to attend one of a number of upcoming community consultation sessions or to provide feedback via the project website, bathurstredevelopment.health.nsw.gov.au.
The NSW Government says a state significant development application for the Bathurst Hospital redevelopment is expected to be lodged later this year and construction is expected to start in 2025 "following planning approvals".
Construction was anticipated to start in early 2024 back when the project was first announced.
Mr Park said feedback from the community throughout the planning and design process "has been extremely valuable in shaping the redevelopment to ensure it meets the region's unique health needs".
"Significant enhancements to clinical services will be delivered to improve patient flow and experience in the expanded emergency department," he said.
"Virtual and Out of Hospital Care will also help drive greater efficiency and enhanced patient care outcomes.
"The hospital's design has a strong Connection to Country, with light-filled spaces, alongside direct access to recreational areas and improved connectivity to Victoria Park which will create a welcoming environment for patients, visitors and staff.
"New mothers and their babies will have single inpatient rooms with overnight carer spaces.
"The maternity unit will also see new full sized birthing suites, alongside an expanded Special Care Nursery, to ensure we continue to deliver exceptional healthcare to the Bathurst community."
Dubbo's Stephen Lawrence - who was announced last year as the "duty MLC" for the Bathurst electorate - said every step in the process "puts us closer and closer to a redeveloped Bathurst Hospital, which is exciting for the local community".
"The full scope for the project is continuing to be developed and will be finalised through further planning and design, with key clinical services to be prioritised," he said.
"The concept design plan is an exciting stage for this significant redevelopment and we're encouraging the community to come along to a series of information sessions where they can speak with the project team and provide feedback."
