Swimming carnival fun: Orange Public School hit the pool

The kids from Orange Public School hit the pool on Monday for their annual swimming carnival.
The students enjoyed a day of swimming and cheering each other on.
Central Western Daily photographer Jude Keogh took some happy snaps down at the pool.
