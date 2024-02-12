Missing pet 'more than just a dog' as heartbroken family ups reward

Heartbreak has gripped a family in Orange as ongoing pleas to the public convey desperate bids to locate a missing dog named Coco.
The Hargraves are still hunting for their family dog, a 10-year-old Jack Russell Terrier, that went missing several days ago from their Sieben Drive household on Thursday, February 8.
Taking to social media with a shout of beer for anyone with information, the offer for Coco's safe return has now reached a financial reward of $500.
"[Coco] used to escape when she was younger, but she hasn't done it for three years and, unfortunately, we don't see any way that she could have gotten out," Caitlin Hargaves said.
"Going through the photos is the most heartbreaking thing and wondering if she's okay.
"She's definitely more than just a dog."
Referring to Coco as her "little sister", fears about their beloved pet's safety and well-being have naturally arisen for the family.
Outside of potential sightings around the function centre on Sunday, February 11, the family has been left guessing as to where Coco may be.
A time where it's been difficult to not be "thinking the worst", very little intel on their dog's whereabouts has left the Hargraves at a loss.
"The first two days we were very hopeful, driving around and putting flyers around everywhere, letterbox drops and whatnot," Peter Hargraves said.
"But certainly now being four days in, we're starting to lose hope and we'll do anything to get some news.
"Just playing the waiting game, being patient and not knowing is the hardest, because we really miss her.
"She's my little mate."
An emotional Mr Hargraves says the "best case scenario" would be if someone found Coco and decided to keep her with them at home.
While he hopes she'd be receiving humane and nurturing treatment in a scenario as such, he also wishes the person or people could empathise with the Hargraves family
"If that's the case, hopefully someone may have decided to keep her and they're looking after her," he said.
"I hope they're giving her the love she deserves, but also, I hope they could maybe put themselves in our position of losing a loved family member and what that feels like.
"Hopefully they could find it in their heart to return her."
Unintentionally hit by a car or bitten by a snake are two other theories Mr Hargraves mentioned, saying he "could live with" either of those hypothetical scenarios.
Though what he wouldn't be able to fathom, he added, is if Coco was taken with poor intentions.
"She's de-sexed, so she's no good for breeding, but I worry if someone's picked her up to use her as an attack dog for their viscous breeds," he said.
"So, if she's passed away, we just want to know so we can at least get a little bit of closure."
Coco is described as a dog who is "beautiful around people" and an extension of the Hargraves' family unit.
A house dog with a fun-loving character, Mr Hargraves says she "eats with us she sleeps with us, and goes on caravan trips with us".
"She's extremely loving and she loves her little snacks, that's for sure," he said, "and obviously, she can be a little bit naughty with running away at times, but she's a very good girl.
"We just want her to come home."
For those with any information on Coco's whereabouts, contact Peter Hargraves on 0421 721 797.
