Central Western Dailysport
Home/Sport/Cricket
Photos

Saints siblings take down Rugby: Brien brothers unleash mayhem

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
February 12 2024 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

BROTHERS Cooper and Bailey Brien led the way for St Pat's Old Boys as the club overcame Rugby Union by 18 runs to take out their Bonnor Cup semi-final clash at Wade Park.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

More from sports
Saints siblings take down Rugby: Brien brothers unleash mayhem
Cooper Brien puts this delivery away in Friday night's game. Picture by Jude Keogh.
St Pat's Old Boys are through to the Bonnor Cup decider.
Alexander Grant
No comments
Rams 'put the cue in the rack' up big but Robinson's double helps secure the win
Western Rams winger Nathaniel Robinson cooling down after their Laurie Daley Cup victory against the Riverina Bulls. Picture by Jude Keogh
Western bounce back after round one Laurie Daley loss.
Riley Krause
No comments

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.