'I just can't explain it': Second-half masterclass leaves visitors lost for words

"Us country boys, we hold on and hold our own."
That's how Western Rams centre Charlie Fischbeck described their dominant 38-12 victory over the Riverina Bulls in round two of the Andrew Johns Cup on Sunday.
In a game defined by high-flying footy in the second half, it was a pair of goal-line stands within the first five minutes of the match which set the Rams up for success.
"Coach (Tony Woolnough), that line defence is what he's been getting us to really practice." Fischbeck said.
"Us boys seem to be really good at that and holding teams out."
The Rams went into the half-time break up 10-6, with Fischbeck having set up the first try and scoring the second.
Unlike the week prior in which the Rams suffered a heart-breaking last minute defeat, they came out an even stronger team in the final 30 minutes.
Five second-half tries including a double for fullback Taj Jordan saw the Rams run out 26 point winners.
Fischbeck said a lack of "stupid penalties" was the main reason for their turnaround in fortune.
"Last week it was all about us holding the ball, protecting the ball but also penalties," he added.
"This week we still gave away a fair few but we kept our heads up and kept going and doing those one-percenters."
For Riverina coach, Ben Mott, whose side came into the second round clash at Cowra's Sid Kallas Oval off a win against the Illawarra South Coast Dragons, it was a noticeably different feeling after what was a sub-par second half from his unit.
"That second half, I just can't explain it," he said.
"They just dropped their bundle which we didn't do the week before. I'm struggling to put my finger on it."
Although Mott didn't want to make excuses, one notable absence from their round one victory was half-back Jett Brookfield who missed Sunday's game through suspension.
"Hopefully we'll get back tonight, throw on the tape and see if we can figure out what happened," the coach added.
"We just had a bit of confusion in the planning and some lack of organisation. We've got a chance to fix that and try again next week."
The Rams will next host the Monaro Colts at Parkes' Jack Colley Oval on Sunday, February 18, while the Bulls will face their third consecutive road trip when they travel to Camden's Kirkham Oval to take on the Macarthur Wests Tigers.
RIVERINA BULLS 12 (Joshua Harris 2 tries, Dane Mott 1 goal, Jye Parker-Little 1 goal) def by WESTERN RAMS 20 (Taj Jordan 2, Tristan Ross 2, Logan Coombes and Jock Selwood tries; Callum Miskell 5 goals).
