'We'll see where the wind blows me': Wighton leaves door open for Origin return

Former Canberra Raiders star Jack Wighton's leaving the door open for a State of Origin return after he made the shock decision to retire from representative football last year.
New NSW Blues coach Michael Maguire's been trying to lure the Bloomfield junior back after the pair spent last season working together in Canberra, when Maguire was a Raiders assistant coach.
Wighton called time on his representative duties after 10 Origins for the Blues and seven Tests for Australia.
He said he wanted to focus on his final season in lime green before he joined the South Sydney Rabbitohs for the 2024 NRL campaign.
That move to Sydney could also see him return to the Origin stage as Maguire looked to end Queensland's two-year winning streak - since Billy Slater took over as Maroons coach.
But Wighton said his primary focus was on establishing himself in the Rabbitohs side.
He'll miss the opening two rounds of the 2024 season due to a suspension for biting Tyson Gamble in the Raiders' elimination final against Newcastle last year - having been allowed to serve one of his three-game ban during next weekend's NRL All Stars game.
"Get my foot in the door with Souths and put my best foot forward there," Wighton told Nine.
"And we'll see where the wind blows me after that."
If Maguire wants to keep getting in Wighton's ear about a Blues return he won't have far to travel, with Wighton revealing the pair lived near each other.
Wighton's already taken the family over to Maguire's house for dinner and a swim.
Maguire's made it known he wanted Wighton back, labelling him a big-game player last week.
"He lives around the corner, he's got a young family," Wighton said of Maguire.
"Apart from Latrell [Mitchell] and a few others, we don't have many people here.
"I went up and had a bit of dinner and took the kids over to have a swim."
The Rabbits were widely tipped to be one of the premiership contenders off the back of Wighton's signing adding to an already all-star roster including star fullback Mitchell and five-eighth Cody Walker.
But Wighton said rosters meant nothing.
Souths have already lost centre Campbell Graham for six months with a sternum injury as they look to bounce back after missing out on the top eight in 2023.
"One thing I've learned over the years is rosters mean absolutely nothing," Wighton said.
"There's a lot of hard work, a lot of luck, a lot of sad times and happy times that goes through it."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.