Bears' bold bid to crash Woodbridge Cup party set to receive a boost

New Blayney president Ben Pettit says the club is hoping its inaugural push for a Woodbridge Cup premiership will receive a shot in the arm in the form of some fresh faces.
Bears boss Ben Pettit has thrown open the gates at King George Oval hoping to welcome some new players to the club.
The players from the Blayney men's side to leave at the end of 2023 have told club officials they won't return for the upcoming 2024 season.
Pettit, in his first tilt in the club's top job, said most of those players are either retiring or having a year away from the game.
None have indicated they're leaving the club after it made the move from the Western reserve grade premiership to the Woodbridge Cup.
"We've still got the nucleus of a good side," Pettit said.
"We just need some extra players. No one wants to go to Condo with 10 (men)."
Blayney's junior numbers are relatively strong, but the Bears don't feature in any junior grade above under 12s. Meaning any promising young rugby league players in the town often venture to Bathurst, Orange or Cowra to play from under 13s up.
"And then when it comes time to progress up to senior football they stick with those clubs, which is totally understandable," Pettit said.
"But there's got to be some players out there looking for a game. We'd love to have them."
Clayton Farr was unveiled as the club's first grade coach for this season at the end of January.
Player numbers for the girls' league tag squad are healthy, Pettit said.
Training is at 6pm each Tuesday and Thursday at King George Oval.
The club is hopeful of having its roster shored up by the beginning of March.
Blayney was approved to join the Cowra Magpies as Woodbridge Cup's 13th and 14th teams at the end of 2023. Both clubs made the 2023 Western reserve grade semi-finals, with the Magpies eventually going down to Dubbo CYMS in the grand final.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.