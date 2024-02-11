Crasti's love of cars will see him go all out at the Blayney Show

For nearly a decade John Crasti has graced the Blayney Show with his beloved Commodore and 2024 will be no different.
His love-affair with cars began back in year 2007 during his first year of high school in Orange.
He would travel to ute shows with friends and was immediately hooked.
Not even a bull riding accident in 2012 which left Mr Crasti in a wheelchair could deter his love of flashy rims and big engines.
"It's the fact you can customise them to suit your own quirks and do whatever you'd like to do to them," he said on what's kept his interest alive after all these years.
"They're more individualised to yourself. You can add your own touch to them."
The latest iteration of the Blayney Show will take place on Saturday, March 2 and Mr Crasti - along with his Commodore - will be front and centre.
"It's a good atmosphere and a really well organised show," he said.
"Some shows don't have everything, whereas Blayney has the cars, horse events, a lot of pavilion stuff as well. It's a really well run show and there's something for everybody."
Mr Crasti will be entering his beloved four-wheeler in some form of BNS/rural ute category.
While a win certainly wouldn't go astray, the show is about much more than taking home a trophy for the man who now calls Bathurst home.
"My car suits me, but that might not always suit the judges," he said.
"That doesn't really phase me. I go there to meet people and have a good time and if you win, it's just a bit of a bonus.
"It's all about catching up with people you don't see everyday."
The Blayney show will run from 8am to 5pm on March 2, with the first lot of competitions set to commence at 8.30am.
