Search for missing paraglider in Lithgow ends with a colourful twist

Police called off a search for a missing paraglider in Lithgow on Thursday after it was discovered the presumed glider was in fact a pile of balloons.
PolAir and rescue teams were called to bushland above Percy Street - located in the town's north east, not far from the Lithgow State Mine Heritage Park - in response to a report from a resident who says they witnessed a paraglider descend into trees at approximately 10am.
After an extensive search, Police called off the hunt at 12pm with no sign of a trapped paraglider in the bushland in the area.
It was then discovered the object seen floating from the Mount Wilson direction was a pile of balloons.
"Someone thought they saw a paraglider go into the trees, we initiated a search and it was large balloons," Chief Inspector of Lithgow Police, Chris Sammut said.
"Fortunately no-one was injured."
