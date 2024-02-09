Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News

Search for missing paraglider in Lithgow ends with a colourful twist

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
February 9 2024 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Police called off a search for a missing paraglider in Lithgow on Thursday after it was discovered the presumed glider was in fact a pile of balloons.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reidun Berntsen

Reidun Berntsen

Journalist

Reidun is a Journalist and writer who lives in a country town 3 hours from Sydney, Australia. From a young age, Reidun has been in love with words and the infinite possibilities they bring. Stories, features and poems have been a major part of her writing career.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.