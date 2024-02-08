Edwardian class shines through

Central Western Daily's Property of the Week, Friday February 9: 'Soglio' 9 Sale Street Orange:
Located at 9 Sale Street, 'Soglio' is a romantic and iconic home that is characterised by exquisite Edwardian style and grace. Listing agent Land Snowden said that the residence had been artfully restored and exhibited an impeccable style, while many original features celebrated the property's historic origins.
"Soglio is a beautifully maintained and extended family home, a private sanctuary in a very central location," he said. "Built in 1905, the original features of this home are in mint condition including a grand hallway arch, fireplaces, mantels, ornate ceilings, and stained glass."
The home truly is a private oasis. Surrounding the original wraparound verandah is a private garden which includes exotic trees and garden beds of bulbs and annuals, all of which visually entertain throughout the seasons.
With its luxurious three metre high ceilings and timber floors, 'Soglio' is bathed in an abundance of natural light. The home boasts four generous bedrooms with fireplaces, mantels and ornate original ceilings. The grand period kitchen is beautifully connected to the dining room which overlooks exquisite gardens. There is a formal lounge with lovely timber mantel and window frames, and a spacious living room that opens out onto to the courtyard.
The courtyard itself is an abundant green oasis in summer that is flooded in sun all day in the winter months and is highlighted by a fountain and fishpond which add to the sense of sanctuary.
A glasshouse contains an amazing hot tub and swim jet pool which is enclosed by concertina sliding doors, making it perfect for all year-round enjoyment.
Lan said the superbly maintained family home was a unique opportunity waiting to find its new owners. "it's best suited to professionals and families that are seeking a matchless property within easy reach of the CBD and all that Orange offers."
There is an almost endless list of features that 'Soglio' boasts including two stylishly updated bathrooms with underfloor heating, three original wood fireplaces with mantels and original tiling, original arches, cornices, picture rails, ceiling detailing and light fixtures, and polished timber floorboards.
Modern touches accentuate the property such as the plantation shutters, insulated wine cellar and garden shed, and new ducted air conditioning.
