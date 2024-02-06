Former mayor hints at possible return months out from council elections

Former mayor Reg Kidd has hinted at a possible campaign to return to the top job later this year.
The high-profile community figure lead Orange City Council twice, from 2008 to 2009 and 2017 to 2021.
"Never say never," he told the Central Western Daily this week.
"There's a fair bit of pressure from various groups to see if I'll run again, and I possibly will.
"I'm not saying yes, but I've not ruled it out. It just depends on what happens in the next six months.
"I promised my wife I'd have a break and I have ... but there's a few things that I think that the community are not particularly happy about."
The next Orange council election is scheduled for September 14, 2024.
Orange mayors are elected directly by the public via an optional preferential system.
If the former leader does throw his hat in the run, he'd likely join a crowded field. The CWD understands at least five existing councillors are considering campaigns.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.