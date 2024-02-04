Families and friends flock to MillFest for 'lots of fun'

Millthorpe was the place to be on Saturday as the town celebrate their annual Evening Market Fair.
Affectionately called MillFest, the event is a great day out for village locals and visitors alike.
Jumping castles, market stalls, live music and summer picnics were on the agenda for Fair goers.
CENTRAL Western Daily photographer Jude Keogh attended Redmond Oval and snapped some of the smiling faces attending the event.
