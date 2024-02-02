Letters | We need more trees in our beautiful city, not less

Have you got a letter you'd like to send in? Email: nick.mcgrath@centralwesterndaily.com.au
In recent times there have been numerous development applications for renovations, extensions, garages and new infill buildings in the central area of Orange and East Orange, mostly with the condition that a tree or trees must be removed to facilitate the development.
There appears to be no effort to design around the trees and council have not asked for revised plans.
In a most recent DA for a two-lot subdivision comes a request to remove five mature trees - why?
If these DAs continue to be approved the city centre of Orange and East Orange will be devoid of household trees and we will only have the street trees that have been badly managed by the council in recent years for shade and beauty.
Council has a tree preservation plan that does not appear to be adhered to when a DA is been considered.
Trees are not an overnight plant. They will take years to replace. With climate change we need more trees. Trees can be used to cool houses reducing the need for air conditioners. Council must consider the effect of removing a tree not only on the immediate DA but for the entire area.
On Sunday afternoon, January 14, my small dog, Mocha, escaped from her harness.
Being not the most obedient dog in the world she decided to run down Edward Street and along the cross streets to the intersection at Franklin Road and Peisley Streets.
To my horror, she went straight out into the middle of the intersection.
Thankfully all the drivers stopped on all sides of the intersection.
I would sincerely like to thank all these drivers that stopped at this intersection.
No one beeped or hassled me, no one yelled out their window at me or insulted me.
Mocha, realising she was surrounded by cars, dropped to all fours with her tail between her legs.
I was able to pick her up and get both of us to the side of the road.
One of the drivers stopped her car and helped me calm down and reattach my dog's harness.
Again, I am very grateful for her assistance and for all the other drivers that stopped and asked if I was okay.
This is true community spirit: helping each other in good as well as distressing times. What a wonderful town I live in.
Needless to say Mocha, like a cat's equivalent, has used up another of her nine live in this near miss.
If anyone can recommend an escape proof harness I would be most grateful.
Thank you.
It's almost certain that there will be some lively discussions about having Australia Day celebrations on January 26, together with other related questions that have been raised in recent years.
I steer clear of such discussions, because Australia Day to me, is a day for personal reflection, and has different meanings for different people.
However, if our nation's history is to be true and accurate, we must openly acknowledge the dark shadows that relate to our past treatment of Aboriginal people.
The frontier wars, the massacres, the stolen generation are a few dark shadows that come quickly to mind.
Above all, we should acknowledge how fortunate we are to live in a country such as Australia.
On a lighter note, Phillip Adams once wrote: "This nation was built on a cup of tea, a Bex, and a good lie-down."
As we embrace REDFEB, Heart Awareness Month, this February, Heart Research Australia is dedicated to reshaping how Australians approach cardiovascular well-being without causing financial strain. Beyond our collective effort to raise funds for life-saving research, our goal this year is to shed light on the financial and health implications associated with heart disease, affecting individuals regardless of their financial circumstances.
Heart disease touches the lives of 2 in 3 Australians and stands as the leading cause of death. Prioritising heart health is an investment in both personal well-being and financial stability. In the midst of escalating living expenses, allocating resources for health might seem like a luxury. However, overlooking heart health can result in severe financial consequences, impacting wages, work capacity, career advancement, and long-term financial stability.
Knowledge plays a pivotal role in fostering a healthier heart, with eight out of ten cases of premature heart disease and stroke preventable through healthy lifestyle choices. From heart-healthy, budget-friendly diets to accessible exercise options and stress management techniques, there are numerous practical and cost-effective strategies. We invite all Australians to explore our free online Heart Hub, offering a wealth of expert advice on cultivating heart-healthy habits.
Research is a lifeline, emphasising Heart Research Australia's steadfast support for world-class researchers. This is why we encourage all Australians to wear RED this February and, if possible, extend a helping hand by contributing to fund vital research against heart disease. For more information on REDFEB, heart health tips, and to contribute to this critical cause, please visit www.heartresearch.com.au.
