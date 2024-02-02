Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Footy Multimedia

'If in doubt, sit them out': New concussion guidelines set for Central West competitions

Nick Guthrie
Melanie Dinjaski
By Nick Guthrie, and Melanie Dinjaski
February 2 2024 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The major competitions in the western area are set to take on new concussion guidelines put forward by the Australian Institute of Sport.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Guthrie

Nick Guthrie

Senior journalist

I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.

Melanie Dinjaski

Melanie Dinjaski

Sports Reporter

Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.