'If in doubt, sit them out': New concussion guidelines set for Central West competitions

The major competitions in the western area are set to take on new concussion guidelines put forward by the Australian Institute of Sport.
The main goal is to improve the safety of those that participate in community sport, especially children ahead of the start of Australian school sport competitions and winter code seasons.
"If in doubt, sit them out," was the six-word warning from the AIS to every code of sport.
The guidelines include a return-to-sport protocol aimed at ensuring a minimum three-week break between a concussion and the resumption of competitive contact or collision sport.
"It's important to manage all instances of concussion with an abundance of caution and make it clear that a conservative management approach is needed for people aged under 19 who have growing brains and are at risk of prolonged recovery times, as well as for community sport where advanced health care support is often not available," AIS Chief Medical Officer David Hughes said.
"The AIS wants everyone involved in sport to remember, when considering an athlete with possible concussion, 'if in doubt, sit them out'."
The new guidelines advise children aged 19-and-under to be completely free of concussion symptoms for 14 days before they can return to contact training, and this also applies to all other incidences of concussion in community sport.
The mandatory minimum stand-down period following sport-related concussions has also been extended to 21 days from the time of the head injury to returning to competitive contact sport.
Currently in rugby union around Australia adults 19 and over can return to play after a minimum of 12 days following a concussion, while the period is 19 days for children.
In the Peter McDonald Premiership rugby league competition, the same adult age group has an 11-day return to play period and 19 days for children 18 and under.
The updated AIS guidelines are not mandatory and official decision has been made for any code as of this stage, it is believed both Central West Rugby Union and the PMP will implement the changes this year.
For the CWRU, the expected concussion protocol adjustment comes after tackle height rules were also changed for 2024 in a bid to eliminate head contact.
The governing body has introduced a new rule reducing tackle height, with any contact above the bottom of the sternum now considered a high tackle.
RA is introducing a two-year trial at the community level, with officials to collate the data following this period.
"It's been pretty well accepted from talking to people so far," CWRU chief executive Jarrod Simpson said.
"Since 2018 we've had a formal return to play protocol for concussions so it's something we're used to dealing with.
"As a sport, we're just trying to make it safer for players to play."
Federal health minister Mark Butler told Channel Nine the new guidelines would add peace of mind for parents and others overseeing community sport.
"It's going to give real confidence to parents," he said.
"I used to ride the boundary watching my son play footy. By the time they're in their early teens now, they are big units and they hit hard.
"Every now and then you'd see a kid knocked out and it was a real worry for not just the parents but for the whole group around the boundaries."
In addition to the 21 day 'time out' following a concussion, the minister highlighted the introduction of concussion officers to "make sure that the kids or the adults in community sport are being followed up by ... medical experts".
THE AIS RETURN-TO-SPORT PROTOCOL INCLUDES:
