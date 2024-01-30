Tributes paid to 'inspiring' volunteer who helped release millions of fish into our waterways

Tom Williams was never afraid to get stuck in and get his hands dirty.
Be it during the 27 years he spent volunteering for the Blayney Fire Brigade, or making sure the Central West was stocked with plenty of fish, there was never a task too big or too small.
But on January 19 at the age of 86, Mr Williams died following a short illness.
Edwina Donlan - one of three daughters he had with wife Betty Williams - described her father as an "inspiring" human in large part due to the countless hours he spent volunteering for more than a dozen organisations.
"It makes you proud and makes you want to do more for the community," she said.
"Dad was never one to think about himself, it was always how could he help others and help ignite passion."
Fishing was one of Mr Williams' most beloved pastimes and he was president of the Blayney Fishing Club when Carcoar Dam received more than $250,000 in funding for upgrades.
On top of that, he was part of the Central Acclimatisation Society for more than 50 years and helped distribute "millions of fingerlings" into Central West waterways.
Growing up in Carcoar, Mr Williams would often be found helping his grandmother with her sewing orders.
From dresses for brides and bridesmaids, to debutant gowns, it was his role to sew on the sequins one by one.
"Later on dad used to joke that everything is made so easy now because you don't have to do it individually," Mrs Donlan added.
Straight out of school, he took up an apprenticeship as a motor mechanic at Healy and Lachlan in Mandurama.
He also used to fix up older cars and take them back to Sydney to sell on Paramatta Road.
"Cheekily he used to use a piece of his leather belt as a cushion under the bearings, so the motor sounded like it was rebuilt so he could get more money for the car," his daughter said.
Mr Williams went on to work at the DMR in Walgett, Blayney Abattoirs, as a truck driver for the Blayney sausage casing while is final job was as maintenance man at the Central West Linen Service.
"Like everything, dad did he gave 110 per cent," he said.
"He loved assisting his community."
This love for his town was felt throughout Blayney, with shire mayor Scott Ferguson offering his condolences to Mr Williams' family during the council meeting on January 23.
"A long time resident of Blayney and an absolute worker for our community," he said.
"Tom has given a lifetime of support and commitment to the community, especially council. He was very supportive of all council committees. Any committee or feedback we needed, Tom was there."
