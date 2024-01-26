Tickets now on sale for Central West's lone NRL match in 2024

Tickets are now on sale for the Penrith Panthers' annual NRL match at Bathurst.
Three-time reigning premiers Penrith Panthers will clash with Wests Tigers at Carrington Park on Saturday, April 20, in the NRL's seventh round of the 2024 season.
Tickets went on sale to the general public at 11am on Wednesday, January 24, while Panthers members were able to enjoy a pre-sale 24 hours prior.
Bathurst mayor Jess Jennings said he looked forward to the city hosting another action-packed NRL clash.
"The event builds on our city's strong reputation as a destination for major sporting events and we have invested in our sporting facilities to ensure they attract premium events such as the NRL," he said.
"As a teenager I grew up round the corner from Leichhardt Oval, and Tigers club management allowed me to take sideline photographs for their use.
"Based on last year's thriller it's clear the Bathurst community and NRL will be the real winner whichever way the game goes."
The Penrith Panthers are gunning for a fourth straight premiership in 2024, something unprecedented in the modern area, while there is some optimism around the Tigers with Benji Marshall now head coach and a number of new signings being confirmed.
Tickets options include general admission, grandstand and corporate hospitality.
General admission tickets for adults (16 years and older) are currently $40, if purchased before 10.59am on Wednesday, February 7, where they'll go up by an extra $5 afterwards.
A grandstand adult ticket is varied, costing $60 in the pre-sale for bronze, $65 for silver and $70 for gold, with prices going up by $5 at the end of pre-sale.
Corporate hospitality (for 18 years and older) is $250 during early bird and an extra $20 afterwards.
The match is the only NRL premiership match to be played in the region this year after the Manly Sea Eagles opted not to return to Mudgee.
The annual Charity Shield pre-season fixture between South Sydney and St George Illawarra also won't be played at Mudgee this year, with the difficulty around scheduling due to teams travelling to Las Vegas for season openers one of the main reasons.
Mudgee will host a pre-season meeting between the St George Illawarra Dragons and Wests Tigers on February 24.
Tickets for the Bathurst game are available at www.bathurst.nsw.gov.au/Events/NRL.
