Our newest Australians 'feeling so happy' as shire legends honoured

A staggering 32 people in the Cabonne Shire were recognised on Friday for their outstanding contributions to communities across 10 townships.
Covering each village in its shire on January 26, the 2024 Cabonne Australia Day Awards were held during multiple ceremonies to honour those who've gone above and beyond for their town.
This year's ambassador, founder of The Seekers folk pop band Keith Potger AO attended celebrations in Cudal, Manildra, Nashdale and Yeoval.
"It's been a joy to be out here with the people of Cabonne, and Cudal was really special in that the citizenship ceremony was held here," Mr Potger said.
"It's going to be a long day getting through all of these wonderful towns, but I can certainly tell it will be an experience well worth the time."
Hosting the citizenship ceremony, Cudal Community Centre held roughly 60 guests in its hall.
Two people based in Cabonne, who are now officially Australian citizens, Kevin Little and Lauren Beels became permanent residents of the country.
Mrs Beels, originally from the United Kingdom, says she felt emotional during the formalities after considering Australia her home since 2009.
"I'm just feeling so happy," she said, "and so grateful."
Mayor Kevin Beatty was part of Friday's official swarm alongside Mr Potger, who spoke of "empowering rural communities to solve their own problems" and dubbed those honoured as "the real doers" of their communities.
The formal party included Cabonne Council's general manager Bradley Byrnes and councillor Kathryn O'Ryan, with NSW Nationals member, Sam Farraway also in attendance to mark the honours.
The three overall Cabonne Shire Awards went to Abby Armstrong for Cabonne Sportsperson of the Year; Ash and Timothy Wright for the Cabonne Environmental Champions of the Year; and Lleyton Edenborough picked up the 2024 Cabonne Youth Ambassador award.
As provided by Cabonne Council, the full list of the 2024 Australia Day Award recipients are as listed below.
