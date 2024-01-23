Husband throws knife in drunk fit of rage at wife after blaming her for his ADHD

A man has punched a wall, thrown a knife and blamed his wife for his ADHD after returning home drunk from a work Christmas party.
The 27-year-old from West Dubbo pleaded guilty to destroy/damage property and intimidation in Dubbo Local Court on January 10, 2024.
According to the court documents on Friday, December 22, 2023, the man returned home from his Christmas party drunk.
He began to shout abuse at his wife about financial issues in their relationship.
She then went into their bedroom and the man followed her, continuing to shout.
She asked him to stop shouting because he was scaring their child.
He then sat on their bed and rambled about her causing issues with his ADHD before going over to the bedroom door and punching a hole in the wall.
He then left the room and made his way to the kitchen.
The victim took their child and tried to leave the house as the man began to shout at her, again.
Then, he picked up a kitchen knife that was sitting on the bench and threw it at the kitchen floor.
Fearing for her safety, the woman left and made her way to a neighbour's house.
She could hear smashing and banging from inside the house.
Once reaching the neighbour's house the woman called the police, who arrived a short time later.
Police found the man standing in the front yard, appearing agitated.
The police approached the man and placed him under arrest.
The 27-year-old was aggressive towards the police and several times he threatened to assault the officers on the scene.
He was then taken to Dubbo Police Station.
Police spoke with the victim, before photographing the hole in the bedroom wall. She also claimed to notice new damage to the laundry door which she believed was caused by her husband as she was leaving the house.
The man sustained an injury to his right hand as a result of punching the wall and door.
The man was convicted and given a 12-month conditional release order.
