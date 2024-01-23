Premier touches down in Orange: Minns tours bumper million-dollar lake upgrade

For the first time in almost five years the NSW Premier has set foot in Orange.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
NSW Premier Chris Minns is at Lake Canobolas on Tuesday afternoon to take in the new $1.3 million upgrade at the lake.
Mr Minns' visit to Orange is the first visit to the city by a premier since February 6, 2019.
Back then, Gladys Berejiklian touched down in the region and promised a multi-million dollar sporting precinct for Orange if then Nationals candidate Kate Hazelton knocked off incumbent Phil Donato and won the seat of Orange.
Mr Donato romped home in the 2019 election. A new multi-million dollar sporting precinct is being constructed adjacent to Jack Brabham Park.
Mr Minns joined Mr Donato in Eugowra on Tuesday morning to meet with those impacted by the November, 2022 floods that ripped through Cabonne.
It marked Mr Minns' first visit to Eugowra since winning the election in March, 2023.
He provided an update on the Central West Recovery and Resilience Package for residents of Eugowra.
In Orange, Mr Minns took in the Lake Canobolas upgrade, which was funded by the NSW Government, Orange City Council and Cadia Valley Operations.
The upgrade includes 10 projects that aim to improve access to the water and recreation areas for all community members.
Orange mayor Jason Hamling said it was great to show the premier the work at one of the city's most popular recreation spots.
"This upgrade of Lake Canobolas is going to make what is already a very popular spot for Orange families even more attractive," Cr Hamling said.
"The council is pleased to be working in partnership with the NSW Government to deliver this upgrade. Premier Chris Minns is very interested to see how this project is developing and it was great to show him how good it looks firsthand."
Mr Minns' visit to the lake marks just the fourth time a premier has visited Orange in the last 17 years.
Morris Iemma, Kristina Keneally and Ms Berejiklian are the previous premiers to visit the city since 2007.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.