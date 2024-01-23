Central Western Daily
Rival coach calls time on storied career...but not before one last hurrah

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
January 23 2024 - 11:30am
Dean Oxley will shoot for a third straight Blowes Cup premiership as coach of the Bathurst Bulldogs this season but has confirmed he'll step back from coaching duties with the club at the end of 2024.

