Little Mocha was a naughty girl. But 'true community spirit' saved the day

On Sunday afternoon, January 14, my small dog, Mocha, escaped from her harness.
Being not the most obedient dog in the world she decided to run down Edward Street and along the cross streets to the intersection at Franklin Road and Peisley Streets.
To my horror, she went straight out into the middle of the intersection.
Thankfully all the drivers stopped on all sides of the intersection.
I would sincerely like to thank all these drivers that stopped at this intersection.
No one beeped or hassled me, no one yelled out their window at me or insulted me.
Mocha, realising she was surrounded by cars, dropped to all fours with her tail between her legs.
I was able to pick her up and get both of us to the side of the road.
One of the drivers stopped her car and helped me calm down and reattach my dog's harness.
Again, I am very grateful for her assistance and for all the other drivers that stopped and asked if I was okay.
This is true community spirit: helping each other in good as well as distressing times. What a wonderful town I live in.
Needless to say Mocha, like a cat's equivalent, has used up another of her nine live in this near miss.
If anyone can recommend an escape proof harness I would be most grateful.
Thank you.
