Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News

Official stats don't tell true story on crashes between Orange and Bathurst, RFS captain says

MW
By Matt Watson
January 20 2024 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Lucknow RFS at an incident on the Mitchell Highway between Bathurst and Orange. Picture supplied.
The Lucknow RFS at an incident on the Mitchell Highway between Bathurst and Orange. Picture supplied.

THE Lucknow Rural Fire Service brigade attended 13 crashes on the Mitchell Highway between Orange and Bathurst last year alone - and that was only on half the length of the road.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Matt Watson

Deputy editor

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.