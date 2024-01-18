Orange derby dates locked in and grand final rematch confirmed

The Orange Emus won't have to wait long for their first crack at the Bathurst Bulldogs with a Blowes Cup grand final rematch confirmed for round one.
Central West Rugby Union released the draw for the competition and the opening round of the season will see the reigning premiers Bathurst host the Emus on April 20.
The Bulldogs were too classy in the 2023 grand final, taking out back-to-back premierships after a high-scoring decider.
Meanwhile, the Dubbo Kangaroos will host Orange City at No.1 Oval with Forbes making the journey across to Cowra in the other opening round matches.
The first Orange derby won't take place until May 18 as City and Emus meet at Endeavour Oval.
Dubbo can avenge their semi-final loss to Cowra in round four when they make the trip to the Eagles' home ground on May 11.
Both Bathurst and Dubbo will celebrate milestones this season.
The Bulldogs will host Orange City on May 11 as part of their 150-year celebration.
For the Roos, June 1 against Orange Emus looks likely to be the day they celebrate 125 years along with several other historic premierships and tours overseas.
The final round of the season will be held on August 11.
