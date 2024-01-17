Police officer in court for alleged child abuse material

A Western NSW police officer had his first appearance in court after he was allegedly caught with child abuse images.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
A 37-year-old officer - whose name cannot be published for legal reasons - appeared in Dubbo Local Court on Wednesday, January 17.
The senior police officer stationed in Western NSW, was charged with two counts of use carriage service to solicit child abuse material.
The officer wasn't present in the court room.
Lachlan Cameron, the Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions appeared over audio visual link and asked for an eight week adjournment.
Mr Cameron told the court a partial brief had been served in the matter on Tuesday, January 16.
On November 21, 2023 the NSW police released a statement saying that following a joint investigation by the Australian Federal Police and NSW Police Force's Professional Standards Command, a man was arrested on Monday, November 20, and taken to Dubbo police station.
The arrest followed an extensive investigation both agencies commenced in February 2023 into an incident involving a serving police officer attached to the Western Region.
His employment status is currently under review.
The matter will return to Dubbo Local Court on Thursday, March 21 for brief service but Lucock has been excused from attending.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.