Driver in critical condition after suffering 'serious leg injuries' in crash

A man has been flown to hospital following an early morning crash on a major road near Orange.
Paramedics from NSW Ambulance were called to Belubula Way near Mandurama at approximately 5.15am on January 17 following reports of a one-vehicle crash.
The driver of a small truck - a man in his 50s - was was trapped for a short time before he was released and treated on scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics having suffered "serious leg injuries".
He was flown by Toll helicopter to Bathurst Airport before being flown to Westmead Hospital in a critical condition.
Officers attached to Chifley Police District have commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
As inquiries continue, anyone with information about this incident, or dashcam or CCTV from the area is urged to contact Cowra Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
