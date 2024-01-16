Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News

Three months, six crashes on 50km of highway between Orange and Bathurst

MW
By Matt Watson
January 16 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Three months, six crashes on 50km of highway between Orange and Bathurst
Three months, six crashes on 50km of highway between Orange and Bathurst

A SINGLE-VEHICLE crash that closed part of the Mitchell Highway last Thursday was the seventh major incident on the road between Orange and Bathurst in the past three months.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Matt Watson

Deputy editor

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.